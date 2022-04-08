ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offense, Waino lethal combo for Cards in opener

By Pete Hayes
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill scoops up a base hit in Thursday's  9-0 Opening Day win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. At the plate, O'Neill went 2 for 3 with a home run and 5 RBI. (Nathan Woodside | For The Telegraph)

ST. LOUIS - Cardinal fans showed up by the thousands Monday to welcome back baseball, welcome a new manager - and to welcome back Albert Pujols.

Pujols, who was a fan favorite when he was helping the Cardinals win World Series a decade ago, is back for his final season. Pujols was in the starting lineup as the team's designated hitter. And while he got the early cheers, it ended being Tyler O'Neill's day.

O'Neill drove in five runs, including a three-run homer, and led the Cardinals to a 9-0 victory over the Pittsburgh on Opening day at Busch Stadium before a sellout crowd of 46,265 baseball-hungry fans.

"That's pretty good," O'Neill said, "I think I'll sleep well tonight.

"Everybody on this team is dangerous. The DH helps a lot too. We're always confident."

And then there was Adam Wainwright. The 40-year-old pitcher was nothing short  of amazing. He worked six shutout innings, walked none, scattered five singles and struck out six. Of his 81 pitches, 53 were strikes.

Wainwright pitched out of his only jam of the game when he got the Pirates' Kevin Norman to hit into an inning-ending double play in the fourth. After the double play, Wainwright celebrated by slapping his glove. It was his sixth career Opening Day start.

The game also was the managerial debut of the Cardinals' new manager, 35-year old Oliver Marmol, who was named manager after Mike Schildt was fired following the 2021 season..

It was a game in which just about everything went right for the Cardinals and things went south early for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh's Ke'Bryan Hayes left with spasms in his left forearm in the first inning. He said later that it was a cramp.

Opening Day almost didn't make it this season, thanks to the lengthy players lockout, but once the deal was struck, Cardinals fans made their plans to pack downtown as usual - and they did that.

Fans began milling around the Busch Stadium area in mid-morning, even thought first pitch didn't happen until 3:24 p.m. Bands and fans and beer were the name of the game until the stadium opened its gates and Cardinal faithful began to file ion.

The return of the team already had the fans excited, but the homecoming of  Pujols had them even more pumped.

Pujols, Yadier Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright were introduced after the Cardinals Hall of Famers had circled home plate during the pre-game ceremonies. Pujols received a 54-second standing ovation.

"I almost didn't make it through that part," Wainwright said. "I said, 'They trying to make me cry?'"

Wainwright said that he tells players who weren't with the team during Pujols' previous tenure what they missed.

"He was a franchise player,' Wainwright said. "The things he did, he was a franchise-MAKING player."

Yadier Molina, another long-time fan favorite, has announced this will be his final season as well. The Cardinals catcher did what he does best Thursday, throwing out a Pirates baserunner.

Already leading 1-0, the Cardinals made it 4-0 when O'Neill slapped a two-out 3-0 home to left field. The home run also scored Harrison Bader and Paul Goldschmidt. Bader had singled and Goldschmidt walked.

The Cardinals scored their first run of the season when O'Neill drove in Dylan Carlson.

Pujols, who was the designated hitter for the Cardinals, went 0 for 5, reaching base on an error in the third inning.

The Cardinals added a run in the sixth inning when Bader scored on a sacrifice fly by Carlson. And Tommy Edman's solo homer leading off the eighth made it 6-0.

Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado slammed late home runs for St. Louis to cap the scoring.

After a day off Friday, the Cardinals will face the Pirates at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, St. Louis will send right-hander Mile Mikolas to the mound. He'll be opposed by the Pirates' Mitch Keller.

