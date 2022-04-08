ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Watch Our 'Ahead Of The Storm' Weather Special

By News On 6
News On 6
 4 days ago

At News On 6, keeping you safe has been a big part of our...

www.newson6.com

KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for a few Oklahoma counties

7:45 p.m. Wednesday Update: The warning has been canceled for Carter and Murray Counties. 7:27 p.m. Wednesday Update: The warning has been canceled for Bryan County. Original Post: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for a few counties in Oklahoma. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Warm and Windy Today, Storms Move in Tonight

After a mild start this morning, we’ll see the warmest weather of the year (so far) for the OKC Metro this afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 80’s to the low 90’s for Central and Southern parts of Oklahoma. We’ll see a chance of storms...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Take a Terrifying Tour of the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma!

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in all of Oklahoma. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
KENS 5

Tornado Watch expires for communities east of Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — The South and Central Texas regions were on high alert Monday afternoon and evening as a line of severe storms began sweeping across the area, bringing threats of hail, high winds and tornado activity. Three Tornado Warnings were issued in the KENS 5 viewing area late...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Warmer Wednesday ahead of another storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Wednesday as winds pick up across the state. Another storm system will bring snow and rain chances Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Forecast Continues Below. Crime: Albuquerque gas station clerk fired after being shot in attempted robbery.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WOWK

Storms coming mid week and a cold weekend ahead

Judge denies teenagers request for new sentence in …. Gov. Justice signs bill banning abortions based on …. Mason County man charged in Tudor’s Biscuit World …. Catlettsburg community grieves loss of marine killed …. Busy construction season underway. Severe Weather Awareness Week: StormTracker 13 Advantages. Where is the...
CHARLESTON, WV
KSLA

Great weather ahead for the ArkLaTex

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost and are the inspections all they claim to be? In this Consumer Crackdown, national investigator Sandra Jones explains what to look for.
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Fantastic weather ahead of a weekday warmup

Our weather conditions will feel very similar to Saturday, with slightly weaker wind speeds. A gradual warm-up will place our high temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Tuesday. Today’s occasional gusts of wind will make for a moderate chop on our bays. Additionally, the pairing...
FORT MYERS, FL
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: Storms & Asthma

There is no doubt that some of you can tell when a storm is approaching by the way your body feels. Aches, pains and other physical signs appear when the weather is about to change. Now, studies indicate that thunderstorms may have an effect on asthma. Canadian scientists have released...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Spring Storm Day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The season of rebirth turned warm and dry to start this week as high pressure bathed our region in the finery of spring. While we basked in 70 degree arid warmth, a new storm pattern has plagued the Plains and the Deep South with 2 days of severe weather. Those areas are braving everything from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to howling winds. Among the hardest hit region near Dallas and through New Orleans. That same storm system will send a wave of moisture our way on Wednesday and with it will come the first risk of heavy thunder this season.
HUNTINGTON, WV

