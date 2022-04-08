ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation: Nashville leaders react

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation drew applause in the Senate chamber and in the chambers of, Judge of Division II of the Davidson County Criminal Court, Angelita Dalton.

In 2017, Judge Dalton became the first black woman to serve the Davidson County Criminal Court.

"In more than 200 years for us to have representation of a African American to serve on the highest court in the nation is such a wonderful, it's so wonderful for our country and it's wonderful for our legal system," she said.

While 233 years seems too long a wait, Judge Dalton said she's glad today finally came.

"Our Supreme Court is moving in the direction of representing our nation. Representing the make up of our country of the United States," Dalton said.

With important cases approaching Judge Jackson's experience will prove pivotal.

"As an attorney, as a judge, as a jurist she is uniquely qualified for the job that is ahead of her," Dalton said.

Dalton knows first hand that breaking racial barriers isn't easy and while sitting inside the building named after Justice Adolpho A. Birch the first African American to serve as Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court, she recalls one of his sayings.

"You can be what you can see and that resonated with me," she said.

Dalton said being able to witness history is something she's not taking lightly.

James Patriot
4d ago

She isn't the first African American to serve on the highest court in the land. Clarence Thomas has been on the bench for years.

