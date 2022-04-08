ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power outage at Universal Studios Hollywood leaves 11 people stuck on ride

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — A power outage caused 11 people to become stuck on a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday.

The parkgoers were stranded on the theme park’s Transformers ride at about 3:45 p.m. PDT, KABC-TV reported. The outage also impacted the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride within the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter section of the park, according to KNBC-TV.

No injuries were reported and crews were able to remove all patrons off the rides safely, according to KABC.

“As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions,” a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement. “Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open.”

The scene was clear by 5 p.m. PDT, according to KNBC.

5 shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

NEW YORK — (AP) — Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.
