OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder general manager Sam Presti said this season would be about sifting through young talent to see where it fits into future plans. It was a different approach for a franchise that was among the league’s best the previous decade. But with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Chris Paul all long gone, the Thunder have acknowledged that they are in full rebuilding mode.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO