Sabres blow multiple leads in loss to Hurricanes

It’s almost playoff time for a team that looked DOA just a few short months ago, and host Alex Ackerman couldn’t be more pleased. With nine games left in their season, the Crunch is riding high off of stellar performances from Alex Barre-Boulet, team captain Gabriel Dumont, Charles Hudon and his power play prowess, prospect Cole Koepke, newcomers Anthony Richard and Riley Nash, and goalie Max Lagace, who is finally looking like the number one netminder Syracuse needs him to be. She also discusses what part the Lightning’s own playoffs might play in Syracuse’s quest.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO