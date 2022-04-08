ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres blow multiple leads in loss to Hurricanes

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Buffalo Sabres did something they have not done in weeks. They blew multiple leads and fell to the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-3, on Thursday night at PNC Arena. Buffalo led 2-0, 3-1...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres blanked by Lightning, 5-0

The Buffalo Sabres suffered their third straight loss on Sunday night after falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-0, at Amalie Arena. Buffalo had 28 shots on goal, but just couldn’t find the back of the net. Craig Anderson stopped 23-of-28 shots, but he didn’t get much help from...
BUFFALO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

SYRACUSE SPEAKS: Peaking at the Right Time (podcast)

It’s almost playoff time for a team that looked DOA just a few short months ago, and host Alex Ackerman couldn’t be more pleased. With nine games left in their season, the Crunch is riding high off of stellar performances from Alex Barre-Boulet, team captain Gabriel Dumont, Charles Hudon and his power play prowess, prospect Cole Koepke, newcomers Anthony Richard and Riley Nash, and goalie Max Lagace, who is finally looking like the number one netminder Syracuse needs him to be. She also discusses what part the Lightning’s own playoffs might play in Syracuse’s quest.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy