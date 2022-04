ELWOOD, NEB. — The community of Elwood came together to honor Fire Chief Darren Krull at a memorial service at the Elwood Civic Center Monday morning. It was a day of high emotion and disbelief as the town of Elwood honored one of their own, longtime Fire Chief Darren Krull, who was described by many as a hard worker that served more than thirty years at the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department.

