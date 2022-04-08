ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Clean and green: Solar power farm possibly coming to Bucksport

By Emma Parkhouse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — New sparks may be powering Horry County as a $166 million project would fill 500 acres with clean green energy. Horry County Council unanimously passed a vote on Tuesday night to bring a solar panel farm to the Bucksport community. The panels will...

