ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Guilderland reverses decision, opts into marijuana sales

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7iEk_0f2wcxkQ00

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — After initially opting out of cannabis sales, the town of Guilderland has voted to allow recreational dispensaries. The issue came up for vote again this week after two new board members voted in favor of the retail sale of recreational marijuana.

Guilderland is among the first municipalities to reverse it’s vote, which the state allowed during its opt-out period late last year.

New York State marijuana opt-out tracker

“It’s happening, and we know the town residents are going to be consuming marijuana — some maybe growing it — and some anecdotal evidence that there is a need right now for people in chronic pain, opioid addiction and what not,” Town Supervisor Peter Barber said. “Marijuana offers a tool to address these common concerns.”

Barber said he estimates the town can bring in roughly $185,000 a year in revenue from the retail sale of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Braves’ Acuña describes feelings for Freeman as ‘nothing’

ATLANTA (AP) — Don’t count Ronald Acuña Jr. among the Atlanta players who will be missing Freddie Freeman as the Braves open their season. Acuña said in an Instagram Live interviewhe had no feelings for Freeman, the former longtime Braves first baseman who helped lead Atlanta to the World Series championship last year and then signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
NEWS10 ABC

Witt a debut! Royals rookie stars in 3-1 win over Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. searched the crowd for his family before his highly anticipated big league debut Thursday, finally spotting them in the sea of Kansas City Royals fans that had bundled up for a blustery opening day. “I don’t know if they were even...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilderland, NY
Government
City
Guilderland, NY
WLBT

A petition could change a city’s decision to opt-out of medical marijuana program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your city’s leaders may have opted-out of the state’s medical marijuana program, but that doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. A petition could actually give residents the power to change the outcome and opt-in. ”One of the things that we fought for for the past two years is for the voters to be heard, not the politicians,” Michael Hardy said.
JACKSON, MS
2 On Your Side

Marijuana sales grow on Native American land

ST REGIS, N.Y. — As New York inches toward launching a retail marijuana market, sales of buds and edibles are already flourishing on some Native American land around the state. Shops dot the main road through the U.S. side of Mohawk territory straddling the Canadian border. In the Finger...
RETAIL
fcfreepress

Marijuana: From Illicit to Taxable Sales for PA

The third adult-use marijuana hearing in the Pennsylvania General Assembly focused on diverting the billions spent on illicit marijuana annually into state tax coffers and ensuring that the medical marijuana program isn’t threatened by legalizing the drug for adults. A previous hearing in February focused on the threat of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

High Arkansas medical marijuana sales; push to sell recreationally grows

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been nearly three years since the first dispensary opened in Arkansas and medical marijuana sales have not stopped. Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance said the state raised more than $2.3 million in sales tax revenue in February 2022 from medical marijuana sales. “If you look at the […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

The play-in games are set, as NBA looks to the postseason

It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments. Now, move over, regular season. The NBA’s postseason is finally here....
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEWS10 ABC

Doncic can play in Mavs’ finale after NBA rescinds 16th tech

Luka Doncic will be able to play for the Dallas Mavericks in their regular-season finale after the NBA office rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season Saturday, wiping out an automatic one-game suspension. The Mavericks, already guaranteed opening the playoffs at home, host San Antonio on Sunday night. They...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

LeBron James to miss Lakers’ final 2 games with ankle injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will miss the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season with a sprained left ankle, almost certainly preventing him from winning his second NBA scoring title. The Lakers made the announcement Friday before they hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Romesentinel.com

Common Council hears request to opt-in on marijuana sales

ONEIDA — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Oneida Common Council heard from local residents, asking them to bring marijuana legislation before the council. The city council voted to opt out back in Nov. 2021, in a 4-to-2 vote with then-councilors Jim Coulthart and Carrie Earl opposing. Ward 6 Councilor...
ONEIDA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy