1 person homeless after housefire that sparked several grassfires

GEARY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma resident is without a home after a house was destroyed by a fire that also ignited several grassfires Thursday night.

The two-story home caught on fire in Geary, according to authorities.

Few details were provided, but officials said both the housefire and the grassfires are out.

The scene of a housefire that ignited multiple grassfires in Geary. Photo from KFOR.

The homeowner was not home when the blaze ignited.

No injuries were reported.

No further details were provided.

More information will be provided once available.

