1 person homeless after housefire that sparked several grassfires
GEARY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma resident is without a home after a house was destroyed by a fire that also ignited several grassfires Thursday night.
The two-story home caught on fire in Geary, according to authorities.Beloved KAUT weekly guest ‘Chef Scotty’ dies at 52
Few details were provided, but officials said both the housefire and the grassfires are out.
The homeowner was not home when the blaze ignited.
No injuries were reported.Chilling details released in 2017 cold case of murdered teen as second arrest made
No further details were provided.
More information will be provided once available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0