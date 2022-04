Pamela Loxley Drake recalls the versatility and comfort of the many aprons of her childhood.Mother, aunts and grandmothers — all wore aprons. Mom Johnson's aprons hung by the backdoor (along with bonnets) where the women could grab one and set to the task of cooking and cleaning. Aunt Welma, Mom (Johnson) and Mom moved to an invisible, choreographed dance, cooking, preparing the table and never once running into one another. Their aprons moved hot dishes from one place to another. They held a hankie for a kid's nose. They kept the dishwasher a little drier. And best of...

