It’s pretty cool when you get to learn about your interests and goals from an expert in that field. And, if music is your thing, there are plenty of talented artists here in the Hudson Valley that can teach you a thing or two. In fact, there is a music summit coming up in Bearville, that will not only feature famous Hudson Valley (and beyond ) musicians, some of them are also Grammy-winning artists. How cool is that?

WOODSTOCK, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO