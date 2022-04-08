ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

G-E-T drama students to perform on brand new stage

By Leah Rivard
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — G-E-T drama students are getting ready to break a leg Friday on the brand new stage at the school district’s new Performing Arts Center.

Middle schoolers are presenting “Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” a comedic play with a funny take on classic fables.

This is the group’s first production in three years, so none of the current middle school students has been on the stage yet.

“It’s been super long and exciting, we’ve been seeing it go up since 6th grade, so we’ve been looking forward to it,” said eighth-grader Lexi James.

The performance will be on stage Friday and Saturday. You can get tickets here .

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

