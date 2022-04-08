G-E-T drama students to perform on brand new stage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — G-E-T drama students are getting ready to break a leg Friday on the brand new stage at the school district’s new Performing Arts Center.

Middle schoolers are presenting “Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” a comedic play with a funny take on classic fables.

This is the group’s first production in three years, so none of the current middle school students has been on the stage yet.

“It’s been super long and exciting, we’ve been seeing it go up since 6th grade, so we’ve been looking forward to it,” said eighth-grader Lexi James.

The performance will be on stage Friday and Saturday. You can get tickets here .

Recent headlines on News 8 Now

Black River Falls schools closed Friday because of IT network disruption

News 8 Now Investigates – Local divide: How partisan politics force local candidates to choose sides

Holmen Rotary donates five AEDs to village businesses, more to go

John Siegel launches bid for La Crosse County sheriff

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.