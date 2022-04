The Biglaw raise-o-palooza is still going strong! Trying to keep up with the top of the market just may take more than one round of raises, as Biglaw firms are finding out. The latest firm to take a turn on the associate compensation merry-go-round is WilmerHale. The firm, ranked 29th in the most recent Am Law 100, matched the Cravath salary grid. Yes, the firm previously announced raises, but as the market moves, so does the firm.

BUSINESS ・ 26 DAYS AGO