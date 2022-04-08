ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Logan Paul Admits To Faking Major Body Change For WrestleMania 38

By Karl Batungbacal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WrestleMania 38 is arguably one of the best events WWE has put on in recent years, and the involvement of Logan Paul in the proceedings was a surprisingly solid one. Before his tag team match with The Miz against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Paul shared his amazing...

wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Suffers Serious Injury, Stretchered Away From Ring

That doesn’t sound good. Injuries are the kind of thing that can take place at any given time to any given wrestler. Some of them can sneak up on you, but there are some that happen out of nowhere in the middle of a match. Oftentimes the latter are the worst, if nothing else for the shock value. That was the case again this week and it is not exactly looking good.
WWE
SVG

'Obsessed' Logan Paul Reveals Massive Pokemon Collection

It's no secret that controversial YouTuber Logan Paul likes "Pokémon" cards, and some people have even partially attributed the trading card game's recent resurgence in popularity to the content creator's relationship with it. Paul's made recent headlines numerous times with his exploits surrounding his collection, like when he wore what he claimed was a 1 million dollar BGS 10 Charizard card around his neck into the ring before his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, or when he spent $3.5 million on a box of cards that he later learned were fake. But even after buying some of the most expensive fakes in gaming history, Paul still has picked up plenty of real "Pokémon" cards that would make any fan jealous. In fact, his collection has grown so extensive that it's beginning to become a problem for the YouTuber.
LIFESTYLE
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
