Logan Paul Admits To Faking Major Body Change For WrestleMania 38

It's no secret that controversial YouTuber Logan Paul likes "Pokémon" cards, and some people have even partially attributed the trading card game's recent resurgence in popularity to the content creator's relationship with it. Paul's made recent headlines numerous times with his exploits surrounding his collection, like when he wore what he claimed was a 1 million dollar BGS 10 Charizard card around his neck into the ring before his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, or when he spent $3.5 million on a box of cards that he later learned were fake. But even after buying some of the most expensive fakes in gaming history, Paul still has picked up plenty of real "Pokémon" cards that would make any fan jealous. In fact, his collection has grown so extensive that it's beginning to become a problem for the YouTuber.

