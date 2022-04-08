ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, Hinton receive NBA call-ups with Pacers

By Fort Wayne Mad Ants
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mad Ants guard Gabe York and forward Nate Hinton have earned NBA Call-Ups with the Indiana Pacers. These are the 27th and 28th NBA Call-ups in Mad Ants organization history. These two call-ups increase Fort Wayne's record setting season that has now...

