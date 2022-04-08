ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Website aims to bolster small businesses, the heart of area downtowns

By Sarah Blazonis
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — It's a one-stop shop for news and events from the heart of New Port Richey — it can even answer the sometimes dreaded question: "Where do you want to eat?" But the creators of DowntownNewPortRichey.com say that at its heart, the website...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Publix coming to north Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grocery store is coming to north Panama City on Highway 231. Blackwater Resources, LLC has started the groundwork for the Panama City Centre, which will be located between Highway 231 and Highway 390, according to city officials. “The new shopping center will include Publix, Publix Liquor Store, 9,800 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WestRock to close Panama City mill

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The mill that provided high-paying jobs to generations of workers in Panama City will permanently close on June 6. About 450 people will lose their jobs, Westrock, the owner of the mill, said in a news release. The mill produces containerboard, primarily heavyweight kraft, and fluff pulp, with a combined […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
iheart.com

Charleston Small Business Expo offers many resources for small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays wants to help small businesses grow, by making them aware of the city of Charleston’s 2022 Small Business Opportunity Expo. The free event is open to businesses in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. It takes place Thursday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gaillard Center, located at 2 George Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
New Port Richey, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Government
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Brooksville, FL
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
KTAL

Downtown Shreveport booming with new businesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Business is booming in downtown Shreveport as the Downtown Development Authority welcomes new business to the area. According to the downtown development authority, two new businesses, Cookie B’s Smoothies and other new businesses sit adjacent on the corner of Marshall and Texas street. “A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Telegraph

Waggoner receives Small Business honor

WOOD RIVER - Waggoner Equipment Rental, LLC has been chosen as the March 2022 Riverbend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient. Located at 6 Helmkamp Drive in Wood River, the family-owned and operated company has been in business for 35 years. Waggoner is a large equipment rental company, with a core fleet of deck cranes that range from 2.5 tons to 25 tons. Additionally, they have a solo 33-ton boom truck as well as rough terrain cranes with a range of 35 to 160 tons. They can also provide their customers with forklifts/telehandlers and skid steer equipment as needed, as well as crane mats and rigging. Waggoner provides free onsite job evaluations and consultations and offers 24-hour service as needed. All their operators are NCCCO certified and members of International Union of Operating Engineers and they have a fully staffed shop to service the equipment.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh extends free parking for small downtown businesses through June

Some Downtown Raleigh workers will continue to park for free after the Raleigh City Council voted Tuesday to extend its small business parking relief program through June. The program gives free parking passes to small downtown businesses that meet certain eligibility requirements. It was set to expire in March. But...
RALEIGH, NC
Clay Free Press

New Website Aims to Connect Tourists with Businesses

Clay County High School graduate Adam J. Auxier has come up with a website to help potential tourists find businesses along the up-and-growing Elk River Trail. As a kid Adam grew up in Indore, and after graduating from high school he joined the Marine Corps and served eight years. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan where he was a combat aircrew member onboard a CH-53E. He ran a successful business in Los Angeles prior to returning home to Ivydale.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
@growwithco

Small Business Expenses

Use these tips to trim your budget and improve your cash flow. The prices of everyday items are rising, affecting your small company. You can’t control price hikes, but you can cut business expenses to save money and improve your profit margin. Start by looking for excess fluff and performing a line-by-line review.
SMALL BUSINESS
ABC Action News

Tampa Bay's newest glamping site opens at Hillsborough River State Park

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Get ready to camp in style at one of the best nature parks in Central Florida!. Timberline Glamping offers resort-style tents for rent at Hillsborough River State Park, located only 30 minutes outside of Tampa. Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra-spacious completely furnished Safari...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy