Today marks the first time in almost two years there are zero COVID-19 patients in intensive care units statewide. "The fact that the ICU numbers are going down despite having more freedoms, if you will, and less restrictions is really a good news," said Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. "Still a lot of tragedy that COVID brought, but the more we get behind us, the better I think really for everybody."

HAWAII STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO