Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are removing some of their musical catalogs from digital music platforms in Russia and Belarus. “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today,” revealed the band on their official Twitter page.

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO