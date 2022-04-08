ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapan fire displaced 40 people

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
MATTAPAN, Mass. — Flames tore through the roof of a multi-story apartment building in the 1300 block of Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say the first calls came in just before 1:30PM.

“It was scary,” said Chantell Jamison who lives with her mother in the building right next door.

The fire started in this 3rd floor apartment according to Boston Fire Department officials on scene.

“When Companies showed up from the third-floor window they had smoke coming out and fire from the third floor window,” said Brian Alkins who is the Public Information Officer for the Boston Fire Department.

And he adds that flames spread quickly fueled by strong winds.

“The wind fed the fire and pushed through the building. They had a second alarm immediately,” said Alkins.

Another obstacle firefighters faced was hoarding.

“There was a lot of debris in the building the apartment and I guess it was a couch in front of the door so when they were pushing through. Eventually they got through,” said Alkins.

The fire moved fast and people who were home when it started were lucky to get out safely. One woman who lived inside could say much other than, " Yes I’m OK. I’m ok, " and adding, “I’m sad.”

The Red Cross rushed to the scene but not before some neighbors jumped in to help.

“When I came out there were babies and people with no clothes. We had to run in and get clothes and shoes and stuff like that for them,” said Jamison.

Firefighter’s say the entire building was impacted and everyone who lives here had lost everything.

“Right now we have 13 apartments that are affected by the fire and over 40 people displaced. One resident was taken to the hospital by EMS with minor injuries,” said Alkins.

That man taken to the hospital suffered from smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is providing temporary housing for the families who were displaced. Firefighters tell Boston 25 they’re looking at an overloaded power strip as a possible cause for this fire.

