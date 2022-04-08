NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Lineup

This is one of the easiest and craziest builds we’ve seen from Hennessey yet. We all know that Hennessey engineers are legitimate mad scientists when it comes to fast American performance cars. Whether it's the Corvette, Tahoe, or Venom, everything's better with a taste of Hennessy to compliment the vehicle. So when a Hellcat rolls onto the design floor, the team of engineers, designers, and manufacturers know exactly what to do. However, this particular vehicle is so insane that it doesn't need a catchy name to cement its image into the minds of defeated opponents everywhere. This is a Dodge SRT Challenger Super Stock, and after receiving the Hennessey performance treatment, it's pure performance gold. It takes more than just the top-rated seat covers to modify a vehicle to this level.

CARS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO