Yaya Bey has announced her new album: Remember Your North Star is out June 17 via Big Dada. The first single is called “Keisha.” Watch the video below. “I saw a tweet that said, ‘Black women have never seen healthy love or have been loved in a healthy way,’” Bey said in a statement. “That’s a deep wound for us. Then I started to think about our responses to that as Black women. So this album is kind of my thesis. Even though we need to be all these different types of women, ultimately we do want love: love of self and love from our community. The album is a reminder of that goal.”

RETAIL ・ 26 DAYS AGO