Man arrested on murder charge after club fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged with murder following the Dec. 17, 2021 fire at a club in east Columbus.

Police say Nazeeh Yatkin, 39, has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, the body of Jonathan Pryor, 46, was found on the morning of Dec. 17 as firefighters extinguished a fire inside Columbus Confidential Gentlemen’s Club on the 1900 block of Lake Club Drive.

Pryor was pronounced dead at the scene . The coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

