ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FOX News reporter Benjamin Hall gives health update following deadly Ukraine attack

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall was rescued from the war zone last month...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Out Of Ukraine, “Alert And In Good Spirits,” Fox News Says

Click here to read the full article. Fox News’ Benjamin Hall, seriously injured this week while reporting from Ukraine, is now out of the country, the network said. “Ben is alert and in good spirits,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo to staffers. “He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.” Scott did not provide additional details on his condition. On Tuesday, the network confirmed that cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski  and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Fox News Provides More Details On How Correspondent Benjamin Hall Was Evacuated From Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Fox News provided more details of how correspondent Benjamin Hall, severely injured in Ukraine, was evacuated from the region, over the border to Poland and ultimately to a hospital in Germany. Last week, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski  and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for the network, were killed when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire near Kyiv. Hall was with them as they reported on the Russian invasion, and he is recovering at Landstuhl Medical Center. In a segment on Monday, anchor Dana Perino credited Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Ukraine#News Reporter
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall injured covering Ukraine war

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was injured in Ukraine Monday while reporting on the Russian invasion. "Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. "We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
The Independent

US Olympic figure skater quits at 16 after being linked to DoJ spy case

A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...
SPORTS
The Independent

GOP senate candidate compares Ukrainian President Zelensky to Osama Bin Laden

A Republican Senate hopeful has compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, warning that the terrorist was also once considered a "hero." Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton, who joined the New Hampshire Republican primary four days ago, told WMUR that "there's so many parallels right now between Ukraine and the Taliban." "Remember, as Zelensky is a hero now, Osama bin Laden was once considered a hero," he said. He claimed that articles were talking about "leading his army on a road to peace" and that the James Bond film The Living Daylights was based on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
POLITICS
NBC News

Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story

NBC News’ Molly Hunter interviews 28-year-old Olena, who says she was captured by Russian troops in early March and held hostage for two days. After she was burned by metal shrapnel, the Russian soldiers occupying her town offered aid. Days followed when different Russian soldiers came to her house. She says the soldiers attacked her husband, took Olena to where she was first captured and raped her. After escaping, she and her husband fled to Bucha.April 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy