ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils outgunned by Canadiens in high-scoring affair

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night at Prudential Center in Newark.

Christian Dvorak had a goal and two assists, and Chris Wideman, Joel Armia and Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen stopped 33 shots to help Montreal win for the second time in three games.

Jesper Bratt, Ty Smith, Tomas Tatar and AJ Greer scored for New Jersey. Andrew Hammond allowed six goals on 19 shots before he was pulled early in the third period. The Devils dropped their fifth straight game, and 10th in their past 12, going 0-3-1 on their four-game homestand.

Montreal built a 3-1 first-period advantage, then relied heavily on Allen the rest of the way. The goalie made 14 saves in the second period and 18 during a two-period span of 18:44 where New Jersey outshot Montreal 19-2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHR2X_0f2wXCja00
Andrew Hammond allows a goal to Chris Wideman (not pictured) during the Devils’ 7-4 loss to the Canadiens.

Greer cut Montreal’s lead to 3-2 with five minutes left in the second period with his first goal in his seventh career game with the Devils. Armia restored Montreal’s two-goal advantage 1:20 later.

Wideman and Dvorak scored goals 15 seconds apart early in the third period to chase Hammond. He fell to 0-1-1 in a pair of starts since joining the Devils in a trade with the Canadiens on March 21.

Smith and Bratt each scored to get New Jersey within 6-4, but Clague’s goal at 13:17 stymied any threat of a comeback.

Suzuki and Evans put Montreal ahead with first-period goals 2:06 apart. Suzuki fielded a pass from linemate Rem Pitlick and beat Hammond over the glove, giving the Canadiens a 1-0 lead.

Evans made it 2-0 after defenseman Corey Schueneman won a board battle then fed Montreal’s second-line center at the point for a blast that beat Hammond over the glove at 6:41.

Tatar, who played the past three seasons for Montreal before signing a free agent contract with the Devils in August, put New Jersey on the board with his 14th goal 30 seconds after Evans’ goal. He took a pass from linemate Dawson Mercer and beat Allen, making it 2-1 at 7:11.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine checking reports of Russian use of chemical weapons

LVIV, Ukraine, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday defended the war in Ukraine as a "noble" mission that would achieve its goals as his troops massed for a new offensive amid allegations of rape, brutality against civilians and possible use of chemical weapons. Ukrainian officials urged...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
NBC News

How Elon Musk shook up Twitter in 7 days of chaos

For the last seven days, Elon Musk has made major headlines. But it’s not Tesla, where he’s CEO, that he’s toying with this time. Instead, he’s been making waves around his recent investment in Twitter. Last week’s news that he had purchased enough Twitter stock to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kale Clague
Person
Joel Armia
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Chris Wideman
Person
Rem Pitlick
Person
Nick Suzuki
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy