Brush fire season is here

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Debra Walters nervously watched the dried out field next to her home for more than 4 years.

“I’ve told everybody, there’s going to be a fire, nobody can stop it, and my house is going to burn,” Walters uttered.

Walters contacted the county and next door property owner with no luck in addressing the obvious fire danger.

Walters admits, “I have been after the owners of the property. I’ve called the fire department; I’ve called the district about weed control. I’ve called janet Rowland, my supposed representative.”

Virginia Scholten was just driving into walters neighborhood near e road and 32 and a half road, when she saw smoke.

“I saw the huge fire. I saw the smoke billowing. As I got closer I realized its right across the street from my aunt and uncle’s house,” Walter added.

Fire officials say the combination of high winds and dry vegetation creates ideal conditions for wildfires threatening lives and property. It’s spring here on the western slope, which unfortunately means its also brush fire season. People cause most of the fires on the western slope, but there are things you can do to reduce man-made fires.

“Secure the chains on the trailer, don’t discard smoking materials out of your window while driving. Use fireworks responsibly when it’s the season for it, and don’t do anything to start a fire, especially during red flag week.” GJ Fire Department P.I.O, Ellie Thompson Ellie stated.

There are other things you can do to prevent a fire.

Ellie added, “Making sure there are no leaves in your gutter and on your deck. Places where embers can land, and ignite your home.”

One more thing. Sign up for emergency alerts on gjcity dot org, slash fire. it’s free and it could save a life.

“That way if there is danger in your area, your going to know first, and be able to take care of you and your family,” Ellie mentioned.

Right now the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition is looking at high fire risk areas to thin out fire possibilities. As for Debra Walters.

“They need to listen to us and stop passing the buck,” Walters added.

She wants property owners and Mesa County officials to address brush-filled properties that may be a fire hazard just waiting to happen.

