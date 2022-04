Sulphur Bluff Resident Complains of Unsafe Road Conditions Near His Residence. Hopkins County had a little bit of money left over in the Road and Bridge Fund Balance from fiscal year 2021 that the four Precinct Commissioners will be able to use during the 2022 fiscal year. One county resident told commissioners he would like to Precinct 3 repair what he considers unsafe road conditions near his home.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO