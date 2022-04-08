Country music star Slim Lehart celebrated in Wheeling Thursday

Swansea Arena is to host its first live music show at the weekend featuring English rock duo Royal Blood.The band will take to the stage of the brand new 3,500-seater venue on Saturday.Up to 200 live performances a year are to take place in the gold-clad stadium, attracting millions more visitors to the city over the next decade.To celebrate its opening, world-renowned actors and musicians such as Michael Sheen and Cerys Matthews have taken part in the visual art project From Swansea, With Love.Welcoming concert-goers will now be the words of the Good Omens star, former Catatonia lead singer and...

MUSIC ・ 25 DAYS AGO