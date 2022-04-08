ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Country music star Slim Lehart celebrated in Wheeling Thursday

WTRF
 4 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you were out and about today, hopefully you...

www.wtrf.com

FOX Carolina

Country music star Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music singer Garth Brooks is set to return to Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time in 24 years and the first time at the home of the Carolina Panthers. The concert will be held at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, July 16 at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Country music star Vince Gill coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Country music star Vince Gill will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in July. Gill will appear with special guest Wendy Moten on July 20th. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th at the Coronado box office or Ticketmaster. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Daily Herald

Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. Brown's four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit 'œOne Mississippi,' CMT announced Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Killeen Daily Herald

Country western dance Thursday at Belton senior center

BELTON — The Belton Senior Activity Center will hold a country western dance on Thursday. The dance, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will feature Larry Burgin and Texas Traditions band performing. The cost is $5. Participants are encouraged to bring a dish to share. The center is located at...
BELTON, TX
The Independent

Stars celebrate opening of Swansea Arena as it hosts first live music show

Swansea Arena is to host its first live music show at the weekend featuring English rock duo Royal Blood.The band will take to the stage of the brand new 3,500-seater venue on Saturday.Up to 200 live performances a year are to take place in the gold-clad stadium, attracting millions more visitors to the city over the next decade.To celebrate its opening, world-renowned actors and musicians such as Michael Sheen and Cerys Matthews have taken part in the visual art project From Swansea, With Love.Welcoming concert-goers will now be the words of the Good Omens star, former Catatonia lead singer and...
MUSIC
WTRF

“He’s Alive” at the Capitol Theatre ahead of Easter

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With Easter just over a week away, a “passion play” is being performed this weekend at the Capitol Theatre. “He’s Alive” celebrates 18 years of live musical theater in Wheeling. The performance is produced and directed by Heaven Bound Ministries. The...
WHEELING, WV

