ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinal fans celebrate blowout 9-0 home opener win

By Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsheC_0f2wVtkX00

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans celebrated an Opening Day win of 9-0 against the Pirates at Busch Stadium Thursday evening.

A “sea of red” took over downtown St. Louis earlier in the day. From lifelong fans to those just getting started, everyone was in the Cardinal spirit — including Julie Schaeffer and her young daughter.

“She was born on April 7, and we thought, ‘Oh my gosh. The best day ever because it’s Opening Day!’ And of course, we got tickets, and she loved it. She had a really good day,” said Schaeffer.

Pictures: Cardinals fans show up in style for the Home Opener

This first-time fan was speechless. So many others couldn’t contain their excitement.

“We are super pumped to be here and super excited to cheer on our Redbirds and love to have Opening Day baseball back,” said Cardinal fans Maria Allis and Jerome Chapman Jr.

“It was like everybody had two years of plug-ins to charge up and they let it out,” said Cardinals Fan, Norma Boyer, “It was out there, it was an explosion.”

And they showed it head to toe. Despite the cold, waves of fans braved the chilly weather during the game. packing seats and making some memories.

“Generally, I wear my high socks, my red shoes, my lovely Cardinals jersey, and all that, but it’s cold out today,” said Cardinals fan Bo Thompson. “Didn’t stop me from coming out. It stopped me from dressing normal. I’m still here. I’ll support my Cardinals all the way.”

New season, new gear: Cardinals Team Store stocked with something for everyone

With a winning score of 9-0, St. Louis Cardinals fans were certainly not disappointed. A big pull of course was the players.

“Molina!” said a family of four.

“Yadi, Yadi, Yadi!” said a group of fans unanimously.

It was a super day for a bunch of superfans, including the infamous St. Louis Superman who plans to retire after this season.

“This is a perfect final year to have,” he said. “My fingers are crossed. I think we can go all the way to October. I really think our city deserves it.”

Many said they hope this game is a sign of what the rest of the season will hold.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Punched in the mouth for the first time this season, Cardinals don’t offer much of a response in Sunday’s loss to Pirates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Things started out so well for the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium that when Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis tagged St. Louis starter Steven Matz for a grand slam in the third inning, it took a moment to mentally settle into the new reality of what this game had become. What had appeared to be another lazy win incoming over a bad Pittsburgh team had suddenly shifted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be on the roster by May 1

Who will be cut from the St. Louis Cardinals’ roster once the size gets reduced on May 1?. Due to the MLB lockout and a shortened Spring Training, the league allowed teams to increase the size of their rosters to 28. After May 1, it will be reduced to a 26-man roster. Who will not make the cut to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tribune-Review

Pirates-Cardinals series finale rained out

The four-game series finale between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium was called off Monday due to rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader June 14 in St. Louis. The game would have been the Pirates’ first regular-season look at starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Shoes#Cardinals Fan
FOX 2

Victim shoots at carjacker in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man turned the tables on a would-be carjacker early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The victim told FOX 2 he was on the phone in his car parked along Connecticut Street at Roger Place when a man tried to open his car door. That’s when the victim pulled out his […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

At least 6 cars broken into in west St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Thieves targeted cars in west St. Louis overnight. They broke into six or seven cars in the parking lot at Nick’s Pub on Manchester and Sulphur Avenues. The thieves also got away with one car. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

2 dead in fatal wrong-way crash on I-70 in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way accident that happened on I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved three vehicles. Troopers say an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with an oncoming car. […]
FOX 2

Cardinals game at Busch Stadium postponed Monday

ST. LOUIS – Monday’s Cardinals game at Busch Stadium has been postponed. The game was supposed to have a 1:15 p.m. start time against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14. The make-up game will be […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am. The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy