Bucks beat Celtics in battle of Eastern Conference contenders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks beat Grant Williams' Celtics to take sole possession of second place in the East. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks moved into sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference with a 127-121 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both scored 29 points for the Bucks in the win, while Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 29 points of his own. Antetokounmpo also added 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

Milwaukee entered the game in a tie for third place in the standings with the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Both the Bucks and 76ers were a half-game behind the Celtics for second.

The Bucks will finish the season with back-to-back road games against the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers. The first-place Miami Heat clinched the Eastern Conference's top seed on Thursday night thanks to Milwaukee's victory.

If Milwaukee finishes in second place, it'll face the top team to advance through the NBA play-in tournament in the first round of the playoffs.