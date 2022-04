SHREWSBURY — Firefighters used a ladder to rescue a couple and their young child from a third-floor window ledge at a burning Shrewsbury apartment complex late Monday night. Before the rescue, residents at the River Crest apartments who had escaped on their own were standing below the window, trying to coax the couple to drop the child from the ledge into their arms, said Rod Latorre, a battalion chief with the Maplewood Fire Department.

SHREWSBURY, MO ・ 28 DAYS AGO