A British tech start-up has launched a new smartphone that bosses hope will challenge the dominance of Apple and Samsung.Tech firm Nothing launched its first phone today, called “phone (1)”, the first time a business has unveiled a smartphone designed in the UK for more than five years.The price is being kept under wraps but bosses say it will be “competitive” and will not force customers to have several preloaded apps on the devices, unlike rivals.A 15-strong, London-based design team has been assembled, with 35 expected by the end of the year, with bosses saying it will be “the most...

CELL PHONES ・ 19 DAYS AGO