ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pink Floyd Release Video for First New Original Song Since 1994 ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’

By Lauryn Schaffner
US 103.1
US 103.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been a while, but Pink Floyd have released a video for their first new original song since 1994, "Hey Hey Rise Up." The legendary prog rockers recorded the track in support of Ukraine as they continue to face attacks from Russia. While the song does not mark the...

us103.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Mount Westmore Release New Song & Video ‘Bad MF’s’ — Watch

Mount Westmore made their announcement and dropped their debut single back in October of last year. ‘Big Subwoofer‘ got a decent response and even made its way onto GTA Online. With that considered, it’s a surprise that they never followed up on it. Tonight, we get to...
MUSIC
US 103.1

Greatest Guitar Riffs of All Time Poll Has Us Puzzled

A new poll for the oft-debated topic of Greatest Guitar Riffs has some stupefying results. The U.K. study done in March 2022 by music content and software provider Muse (also owner of Ultimate Guitar) polled 1,500 people and provided some seriously head-scratching picks... even in the top five. Let's define...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Curse of Lono’s Felix Bechtolsheimer: “Punk and Pink Floyd showed me there was so much more to say in a song than ‘I love you, baby’”

To the uninitiated, Curse of Lono might suggest a doomy, goth-rock crossover. The reality couldn’t be further from the truth. The London band’s new album, People in Cars, reveals something very different. Lono’s specialty is a deep, ambient, country vibe channeled through vibrant, instant-hit choruses and a richly...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Pratt
Person
Nick Mason
Person
Roger Waters
Person
David Gilmour
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
US 103.1

Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972. The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and Rod Stewart's "You Wear It Well."
MUSIC
US 103.1

Foo Fighters, Joni Mitchell, Stewart Copeland Win Grammys

An array of classic rockers were among the early winners at the 64th annual Grammy Awards during a pre-telecast ceremony – dubbed the “Premiere Ceremony” – which took place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Foo Fighters won the biggest rock awards, beating out the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rise Up#Ukraine#Original Song#The Pink#Ukrainian#The Division Bell
US 103.1

Ghost Tried to Write Like Def Leppard on New Album ‘Impera’

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge said he tried to mimic the songwriting approach of Def Leppard as he worked on his band's latest album Impera. "Going into this record, I thought I would see if I could do it a little more like Def Leppard did it, where every song — especially on Pyromania or Hysteria — starts with one thing, and then there's a verse, then there's a pre-chorus that feels like a chorus, and then there's another pre-chorus and another thing and finally, after like five different sections, comes the chorus, in a completely different key," Forge recently told Metal Hammer.
MUSIC
US 103.1

Graham Nash Looks Back at 1972 Album He Made With David Crosby

Graham Nash recalls that the pairing of himself and David Crosby back in the early '70s, outside Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was inevitable. "Me and Crosby realized really early on in these relationships that he and I had a special relationship the same way Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] had a special relationship," Nash, who first met Crosby in 1966 while Nash was touring the U.S. with the Hollies and Crosby was still in the Byrds, explains to UCR. "Theirs was built on a love of guitar playing and interplay. David and I knew we had a [vocal] blend. We had something interesting to present to people. We would go out with a couple of acoustic guitars and play for two and a half hours, and it was great.
MUSIC
US 103.1

Clash to Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘Combat Rock’

A 40th-anniversary edition of the Clash's 1982 Combat Rock album is set for release on May 20. The collection, titled Combat Rock / The People’s Hall, includes the original album, along with 12 additional songs compiled by the surviving members of the Clash. You can see the track listing below.
ROCK MUSIC
US 103.1

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
US 103.1

Red Hot Chili Peppers Albums Ranked Worst to Best

From humble beginnings, Red Hot Chili Peppers rose to become one of the biggest rock bands on the planet. Founded in 1983 by a bunch of high school students, the group - initially made up of singer Anthony Kiedis, guitarist Hillel Slovak, bassist Michael "Flea" Balzary and drummer Jack Irons - found common ground in their love of funk and punk. Combining these styles would help the band find a style, but it would take time to develop. In the beginning, Red Hot Chili Peppers were a work in progress, searching to find the right balance in their musical influences. Lineup changes would also affect the group, with a rotating list of drummers and guitarists teaming with Flea and Kiedis.
MUSIC
US 103.1

Phil Collins Is ‘Definitely Retired’ According to His Son

Genesis drummer Nic Collins said he believed his dad, frontman Phil Collins, had “definitely retired” following the band's final show last month. Phil’s health issues made it impossible for him to keep playing drums, but his son’s talent was the catalyst for the Genesis’s farewell road trip.
MUSIC
US 103.1

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Sentiments About Grammy Loss

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH didn't take home the Grammy for Best Rock Song at the awards ceremony last night (April 3), but he's not feeling down about it. The rocker shared his sentiments about the loss in a post on Twitter, noting how grateful he feels to have been nominated at all.
MUSIC
US 103.1

New Emoji Will Come in Handy for Metalheads

In case you weren't aware, 37 new emojis will be added to iPhone users' keyboards once they update their software to IOS 15.4. In this collection of new characters is one that'll likely come in handy for metalheads. Insider confirmed that the update came out today, and features the addition...
CELL PHONES
US 103.1

Kurt Cobain’s Final Days Inspiring New Opera Production

The final days of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain are inspiring a new operation production set to take place at the Royal Opera House in London later this year. According to the Guardian, the production is titled Last Days and it is being adapted from Gus Van Sant's 2005 film of the same name, which itself was loosely inspired by Cobain's passing. While the film centered on a young Seattle-based musician named Blake, the storyline is reminiscent of Cobain's death.
MUSIC
US 103.1

The Single Most Important Scene In ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead is now in its final season after 11 years on television. That’s a long time. If you go back and rewatch the first two seasons, you’ll see that the show is almost unrecognizable now from the one it was when the show premiered all the way back in 2010.
TV SERIES
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy