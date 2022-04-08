ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power outage at Universal Studios Hollywood leaves 11 people stuck on ride

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — A power outage caused 11 people to become stuck on a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday.

The parkgoers were stranded on the theme park’s Transformers ride at about 3:45 p.m. PDT, KABC-TV reported. The outage also impacted the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride within the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter section of the park, according to KNBC-TV.

No injuries were reported and crews were able to remove all patrons off the rides safely, according to KABC.

“As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions,” a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement. “Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open.”

The scene was clear by 5 p.m. PDT, according to KNBC.

