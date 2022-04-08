Marysville begins to plan for future

The future of Marysville is set to become a major issue for the city and its council to tackle after a decision Tuesday to begin the process of getting feedback on the needs and wants of its citizens and business community.

During the Marysville City Council meeting on Tuesday, council members approved a motion to hold a workshop to discuss the 2040 general plan and specific plan that is currently being worked on and provide input on key issues for the city.

Along with city staff, consultants and council members’ involvement, the city also wants to make sure that the public is included in the planning process. To achieve that goal, the city has scheduled a General Plan Advisory Committee meeting for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 526 C St. in Marysville. The meeting is open to the public.

The city said the committee is being formed to provide input into the general plan process. The general plan is required by state law and sets a vision for the future, the city said. It will include plans and policies to guide development to the year 2040.

The city stressed that there also will be additional opportunities for the public to participate throughout the process.

City Manager Jim Schaad said the workshop approved by the council Tuesday meets the intent of the city’s general plan activity, which he said is heavy on public input and heavy on transparency.

“We obviously want to understand what the community wants … and this particular workshop is just the first of many activities that will gather public input in crafting that plan,” Schaad said. “And when I say public, public means various stakeholders from various walks of life here in Marysville. This is really kind of a kick-off. There will likely be more workshops.”

On Tuesday a consultant with AECOM, Matthew Gerken, gave the council an overview of what the general and specific plan process will look like.

Gerken said the purpose and focus for the general plan update includes economic and fiscal sustainability, expanding options for transportation, expanding housing opportunities, state law compliance, streamlining future development, and the 2040 planning horizon.

He said the purpose and focus for the specific plan includes Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) grants, facilitating housing production, promoting infill, encouraging transit, bicycling, and walking, enhancing community assets, inclusive engagement, and addressing the SACOG Green Zone.

Green Zones are areas that promote infill, reduce regulatory and economic barriers to infill, and support new transportation options. According to SACOG, “Green Zones need to be places where significant new growth is planned so that the efforts to accelerate infill, accelerate travel choice, and accelerate vehicle electrification all have potential to be complimentary [sic] strategies.”

After a brief presentation of the issues that could be addressed with the general and specific plans, Gerken offered potential discussion topics for the council to consider. They included land use, transportation, community design, open space, public facilities and infrastructure, the natural environment, economic development and fiscal sustainability, and housing.

“We’ve first have to have a list of the challenges that we need to overcome and Marysville has a significant number,” Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum said. “... Most retail has moved out of Marysville and the economic benefit that goes to the city of having retail sales. This has been by virtue of the fact that there’s growth, people like the area, there’s only so much room in Marysville, so there’s a lot more population over in Sutter County, retail moves there. We’re bounded by levees. Retail’s moving south of town.”

Branscum said this was a specific challenge because wealth generated by citizens in Marysville is being spent outside of the city.

“How do you address that?,” Branscum asked. “... How do we generate more revenue?”

Branscum said he was looking forward to what outside consultants could come up with regards to the general and specific plan updates because they provided “fresh eyes” to the issue.

“People need a reason to stop in Marysville and not just drive through Marysville,” Brad Hudson, Marysville City Council member, said.

Hudson pointed out how the city used to be a hub of the community, but now “all roads lead through the city of Marysville.”

Councilman Dominique Belza said economic development should be a priority for any plans moving forward.

“On the current and present aspects of where we’re at in Marysville and some of the things that I think we need to focus on and some of the highlights here … economic development for me is at the top of the list,” Belza said. “Focusing on downtown revitalization, I believe we’ve (got) some great attributes already in motion. The city, with recreational functions and some of our racing components and looking at ways to enhance those entertainment factors – ballpark, Ellis Lake. These are areas inside economic development that I think we need to focus on and that we can build on.”

As the mayor alluded to in the meeting, the restrictions placed upon Marysville’s growth because of levees has had a dramatic impact on expansion of housing and business opportunities for the city.

“We don’t have a whole lot of open space for future development,” Belza said.

To help solve the issue of the space that is needed for development, Belza said he would like to see the idea of annexation brought to the table.

“I’d like to see a document, the general plan document, that gives us the tools and the keys to be able to open up the doors for annexation in the future,” Belza said. “As a city, we’ve gotta address things going on inside our levees, but it’s time for Marysville, I really believe this, to peek their head up over the levee and to begin to look at expanding and what that looks like moving into other communities and other regions. I would say for me that’s maybe one of the most important things as we begin to put that document together.”

Branscum said there could be “mergers” with existing communities and agreed with Belza that annexation should be a priority in the general plan.

Other spaces that Branscum said could be used for development are unused or underutilized city parks.

Marysville City Councilman Stuart Gilchrist said it was essential that the public provide input on the general and specific plans. He said in order for the public to give proper input, that some type of visualization of plans should be available to view.

Gilchrist said one of his bigger focuses in the plan is land use.

“My opinion, as a born and raised resident of Marysville, who left and came back, so I have a different perspective, as we all do, I want to entice more residents in new kinds of living that we haven’t really seen here before. And that’s part of the changing the land use to increase and maximize the industry that is here, that is strong, and how they work together,” Gilchrist said “… The changing of land use to mixed use – mixed use means both work and live in the same building – to increase an economically sustainable population that these commerce areas that are growing in the area, that live in the downtown area, that is very close to the transportation. There’s a train coming. There are career opportunities here with the hospital, etc. We don’t have a lot of room. We’re going to have to go up and at the same time preserve the residential neighborhoods that are so valuable to us.”

Gilchrist encouraged the public to attend council and planning meetings to offer input about the future of the city.

Marysville Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli said whatever the city and its residents decide should be done, that preserving Marysville’s history is considered.

“I think one of the big things … is making sure that we preserve Marysville’s history throughout where it should be,” Buttacavoli said.

Regarding transportation issues within the city, Gilchrist said that the general plan should dictate to the California Department of Transportation through SACOG that some roads should be removed from the city and relocated elsewhere.

“My feeling is, we will be able to define exactly what Marysville will be once we get rid of that impossible situation,” Gilchrist said.