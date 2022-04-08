Preserving a part of history

It was a fresh spring day out at the historic Marysville Cemetery as maintenance volunteers were greeted by the graveyard’s resident cats, Faith and Marmalade.

Among these volunteers was Victoria Tudor, a board member of Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (FPYCH) and chairperson of the City Cemetery Commission.

Marysville Cemetery is among Yuba County’s most historic sites. Founded in 1850, it is believed to be the oldest city-owned cemetery west of the Mississippi. Tudor and her friends refer to this plot as an “outdoor museum,” but sharing and preserving its history can be a struggle.

“The city pays for some maintenance, such as electricity, water, and road upkeep,” said Tudor. “But it does not have the personnel to provide general lawn and landscaping work.”

Only a handful of volunteers come to maintain the cemetery grounds, and when acts of nature or vandalism occur, these people are literally left to pick up the pieces. A walk around the cemetery will reveal more than a few battered and broken headstones. A decapitated cherub statue sits close to the park’s entrance. Tudor said its head has been missing for over 30 years and was probably the trophy of a misguided teenager.

To help address these issues, members of the FPYCH have organized a series of fundraisers to educate the public and facilitate headstone repairs. One of these events is Flowers, Tombstones & Tales, which will take place on Saturday and offer guests a guided tour through the cemetery. The tour will include costumed characters that will talk about the site’s history and some of the most prominent people who have been laid to rest there.

Two tours will be available, one starting at 11 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m. Each tour lasts about an hour, and will cost $10 at the gate. Those 12 years old and under can attend for free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

The Marysville Cemetery has become a final resting place for people from all over the globe. Tudor said some of the headstones list individuals from Switzerland, Persia, Finland, Chile, and more. Other things to keep an eye out for are the cemetery’s oldest headstone which dates back to 1851, and the grave of the infamous “Black Bart” who was discovered to be buried there under the alias of “Charles Wells.”

During the tour, guests may notice headstones that look as if they’ve been glued back together. These are the previously vandalized headstones that have since been repaired by a licensed monument company out of Rocklin. Tudor said these repairs can be quite tedious at times and include the installation of stainless steel pins to hold the pieces in place before being sealed with epoxy.

Nature also takes its toll on the graveyard. Ground squirrels that dig underneath the monuments can cause them to topple over or sink into the ground during heavy rains. To combat this, Eagle Scouts have installed several owl boxes on resident trees to encourage natural pest control.

While FPYCH and the City Cemetery Commission help to restore and maintain the cemetery grounds, its primary defense against vandalism is in its prevention. Tudor said this has been made possible from collaborations with the city and the Marysville Police Department. A trailer has been installed onsite for the permanent residence of a cemetery watchman and caregiver. This position has traditionally gone to people who are transitioning out of homlessness and is currently filled by a man named Kevin Wright.

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Tudor. “For them, they get a better quality of life and it helps the city because they’re here at night, so it keeps the vandalism down. Now, we’re just trying to repair past vandalism.”

Aside from burying ashes, or those who have bought family plots, the Marysville Cemetery has been officially full since 1981. It now stands as a California point of historical interest. Burial records from April 1870 to 1939 can be found by visiting the county clerk-recorder of Marysville.

To learn more about the City Cemetery Commission visit www.marysville.ca.us/city-cemetery. And to keep up with Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History search @FPYCH on Facebook or email fpyubacohistory@aol.com.