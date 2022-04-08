Mid-valley roundup: River Valley takes down Inderkum, 5-2

Princeton High's head boys basketball coach is fundraising for the formation of an AAU team called Princeton Elite that is open to Princeton High School boys and individuals in surrounding communities. Courtesy photo

Prep softball

River Valley 5, Inderkum 2

The Falcons moved into a tie for second in the Capital Valley Conference with a win over Inderkum on Wednesday.

RV improves to 10-5-1 overall and 3-1 in CVC action. At the plate, Diana Hull and Sam Hull both went 2-for-3 with Diana Hull driving in three runs courtesy of a home run and double. Sam Hull provided the other two RBI.

In the circle, Korrie Almond pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run while striking out seven.

Prep boys basketball

Fresh off an appearance in the Northern Section Division VII championship, Princeton High boys basketball head coach Jordan Dillard is already preparing for the future with the formation of an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team called Princeton Elite.

Dillard believes this is the first AAU team based out of Princeton, which comes at the ideal time following last year’s finish.

“There will be a number of open gyms leading into the upcoming AAU season,” Dillard said. “Each player on the team will obtain an AAU membership and profile prior to the beginning of the season. This will be beneficial for the boys who would like to use this platform to further their exposure to potential colleges.”

Dillard said Princeton Elite is open to any high school-aged boy that attends Princeton or lives in the surrounding areas and meets AAU age requirements.

Currently, he said, the program is fundraising for the needed cost of $400 to $1,000 per player.

Dillard said cost requirements fluctuate depending on the amount of tournaments the program attends.

There will be a car wash and taco sale fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. April 23 at the Princeton Fire Department.

Sponsorships and donations can also be submitted to Princeton Elite at P.O. Box 24 Princeton, CA 95970.

For more information contact Dillard at (530) 519-5287 or follow Princeton Elite Basketball on Facebook.

