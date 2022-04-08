Troy votes to create Quality of Life task force

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy City Council passed a resolution Thursday to improve the quality of life in the Collar City. The resolution allows for a task force to tackle issues such as illegal trash dumping and ATV and dirt bike racing in the city.

The task force includes at least four positions, including a police officer, code enforcement office, litter patrol officer, and public works. The task force plans to take care of issues one or two blocks at a time. The resolution passed 6-1.

Read the entire resolution:

WHEREAS, there are so many residents working so hard to keep their properties neat; and

WHEREAS, it takes only one neglected residence or business, street or alleyway to blight a neighborhood; and

WHEREAS, certain neighborhoods have seen increased illegal trash and garbage dumping, disrespect for the neighborhood, illegal ATV and dirt bike racing through yards and parks, and other unacceptable activities; and

WHEREAS, the City Council feels strongly that one way to tackle these violations is a coordinated approach by various city agencies; and

WHEREAS, the City Council implores the Mayor and administration to immediately implement a Quality of Life Task Force initiative which would hold negligent property owners and residents more accountable; and

WHEREAS, this task force would be a formalized detailed unit comprised of a Community Police Officer or Patrol Officer, Code Enforcement Officer, Litter Patrol Officer, Public Works, Legal, and any other city staff necessary; and

WHEREAS, this task force would tackle our neighborhood quality of life issues one or two blocks at a time all throughout the City; and

WHEREAS, the task force would additionally promote enforcement and education; and

WHEREAS, the goal is to encourage landlords, residents, and businesses to take pride in their neighborhood and partner with the city to revitalize our neighborhoods.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, through this Resolution the City Council implores the Mayor and administration to implement a Quality Life Task Force immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.