With the newly drawn redistricting maps finally setting the lines that will define legislative districts, it is time for people to analyze what the definitions will mean. In Westmoreland County, for example, the people will go from having eight seats in the state House of Representatives to six. While all are now in Republican hands, registration in some of the districts makes it possible that some of those could change.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO