San Jose, CA

2 women dead after hit-and-run in San Jose

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two women died after a hit-and-run Thursday night in San Jose, police announced on Twitter. Authorities are investigating the scene at Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court.

After being hit by a car, both pedestrians were taken to local hospitals where they were later pronounced deceased. They were reported as the 13th and 14th pedestrian death of 2022, according to San Jose police.

San Jose police are looking for this vehicle, involved in the fatal hit-and-run in San Jose April 7. (Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Department)

The San Jose Police Department said this is the 24th fatal traffic accident in the city this year. The two unidentified women are also the 25th and 26th victims of a hit-and-run in 2022.

The car linked to this incident fled the scene, police said.

Police are looking for this newer red pick-up truck and have released pictures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
