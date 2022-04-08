Two Yuba-Sutter COVID-related deaths reported

Health officials reported this week that two Yuba-Sutter residents died recently due to COVID-19.

One individual who was reported to have died was a Sutter County resident who was unvaccinated against the virus and was in their mid-80s. The other individual who was reported to have died was a Yuba County resident in their mid-90s who was fully vaccinated, but did not receive their booster shot.

Health officials continue to stress that getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect from serious illness or death caused by the COVID-19 virus.

To schedule a vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.

Cases and hospitalizations have remained relatively low in recent weeks compared to the heights of the pandemic, but some health officials have been concerned that a more contagious strain of the virus could be making its way currently through the country.