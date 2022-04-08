Tattoo event set to launch this Saturday in Marysville

Owner Rodney Herrera stands in a tattoo station of his shop Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor in Marysville on Thursday, preparing for Saturday’s first annual Tattoo Invitational event. Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

On Saturday, the Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor in Marysville will be hosting a tattoo convention, the first of its kind to be held within Yuba and Sutter counties.

The parlor’s owner, Rodney Herrera, has dubbed it a “tattoo invitational,” meaning he only invited the artists and vendors he feels are top quality and that best represent the local area. But anyone is welcome to attend the event.

“I’m doing this basically to raise awareness for the tattoo industry here, and to educate the community,” said Herrera. “I’m trying to make exposure of not only modern art and creative art but tattoo art, because it’s really been frowned upon.”

Herrera is a completely self-taught artist, known locally for the various murals he’s painted including some in the pedestrian tunnel near the Marysville High School. He frequently attends tattoo conventions throughout the west coast and believes involvement in these events is vital to an artist’s growth and the community they represent.

“That’s what you’re supposed to do in this industry,” said Herrera. “You go and you share, and you participate, and you meet other people and that’s how you make connections.”

Most conventions make money off selling tickets, renting booth space, and taking a percentage of artists’ commissions. But Herrera is funding this entire event out of pocket, making it free for both his vendors and customers. The only thing guests will pay for is the food, art, raffles, and services they wish to purchase.

“I’m literally biting the financial bullet on this,” said Herrera. “Somebody needed to do it. This town needs cultured events, it also needs a mixture of subcultures to come in so we can kind of all unify, and that way the community sees it. … Tattooing is not just something for criminals, I gave my life up to be an artist. Tattooing is an art form.”

In addition to Herrera’s list of top local artists and vendors, professionals from Los Angeles, Davis, Redding, San Francisco, and Reno, Nev., will also be in attendance. Those who attend can network with artists, book appointments, buy merchandise, and get “flash tats” at a discounted price. Flash tattoos are typically a selection of pre-made stencils that can be done in a relatively short amount of time. There will also be a private piercing booth and multiple raffles to enter, everything from gym gear to $1,000 tattoos.

A hot rods car show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the main tattoo vendors will open at noon. Raffle prizes will be announced at around 5:45 p.m. and local bands are set to play starting at 6 p.m. Herrera has reserved the entire block surrounding the shop, and said Denny’s may be used for extra parking.

The 3 Brothers Smoke Shop, located next to Elegant Arts, will be hosting its grand re-opening in conjunction with Saturday’s event. Herrera offered to join forces with his business neighbors to help get them some extra patronage. The shop opened back in December but Bubbi Watanabe, the store’s manager, said they hadn’t had a chance to promote themselves much.

“Our owner is super busy, so I don’t think he was prepared to put anything together,” said Watanabe. “Rodney gave us the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him. I appreciate him for thinking about us.”

The 3 Brothers Smoke Shop will be offering two raffle baskets at the event, each worth several hundred dollars. Raffle tickets are just $10 a pop.

The opportunities Herrera is opening extends beyond professional artists and tattoo lovers. Hannah Hammond, a 24-year-old mother of two, is a new client for Herrera and an aspiring apprentice whom he mentors.

“I didn’t graduate high school, so I never was able to have a career for my children, and that always really affected me,” said Hammond. “So, I was like tattoos, that’s one thing you don’t really need too much school smarts for, it takes talent. Even when I first came in, Rodney was like, ‘I got you,’ and I’m really thankful.”

Saturday’s Tattoo Invitational will be the first of a new annual event. Herrera’s next project is planned for August at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland and he hopes to open some conventions in Chico and Hawaii in the coming years.

“We’re in between some really cool cities,” said Herrera. “You don’t hear about Maryville artists, you hear about Sacramento artists. I felt like somebody needed to do this, so I’m not gonna wait around for it. I’m gonna do it.”

Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor is located at 718 10th St. in Marysville. For more information about the event, search for Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor on Facebook, email elegantarts888@gmail.com or call 530-315-2525.