Linda man arrested for alleged shooting death

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Linda man this week for the alleged shooting death of another man outside of an apartment complex in Linda.

According to the department, deputies responded to several 911 calls reporting a shooting that occurred outside of an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Country Club Court in Linda on Wednesday night. Callers reported that a victim of the alleged shooting, 43-year-old Robert Zandstra of Linda, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Leslie Williams, with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, said responders who arrived at the scene administered medical aid on Zandstra, but he was declared dead at the scene. Williams said multiple witnesses of the alleged shooting provided a name and description of the suspect who was known to several neighbors in the area. Before deputies arrived at the scene of the incident, the suspect, 60-year-old Laurence Lang, allegedly fled.

Williams said detectives learned of the vehicle that Lang was using and he was spotted at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night traveling east on Simpson Lane nearing Hammonton Smartsville Road in Linda.

After a felony stop was conducted on Ash Way, Lang was taken into custody without further incident, Williams said.

Lang was booked into Yuba County Jail for charges that included homicide, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. Williams said the investigation into the circumstances leading up to the homicide remain under active investigation.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Lang was still listed as being at Yuba County Jail with bail set at $1,000,000.