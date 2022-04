In order for her teenage children to have the two bedrooms, Ellen Mahurin used to sleep on the couch in the Franklin, Tennessee, town home she found quickly after her and her husband separated. The baseline rent — $1,281 per month — took about half of the $15 hourly income she made working as a receptionist. When she learned her out-of-state landlord would be raising her rent by more than $500 per month, she knew she had to find somewhere else to live.

