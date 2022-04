As Beth Niedermeyer reflects on her eight years as Noblesville Schools superintendent, one thing stands outs. “I’m really proud of the incredibly strong team that we have,” said Niedermeyer, who announced in December 2021 her decision to retire June 30. “I’ve been honored to work alongside our leaders and our teachers, so together we have accomplished a lot. The academic data we have is above state and national averages. We have A ratings from the Indiana Dept. of Education. We received state and national recognition for our Science Technology Engineering and Math programming.”

