Looking to keep up with this premiere event? No worries, we got you. On April 7, members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew (and their dates) including Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick showed up and showed out for the premiere of their new Hulu series, The Kardashians. And while their red carpet entrances are enough to keep us talking, lucky for you, E! News has an access pass to the festivities that happened inside the screening and the after-party.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO