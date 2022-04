Add Donte DiVincenzo to the long and storied list of players frustrated with the Sacramento Kings. Coming off an ankle injury that kept him off the court during the Bucks’ title run last season and saw him miss much of this season and be supplanted in the rotation, DiVincenzo was traded to the Kings at the deadline. Heading into restricted free agency this offseason, for DiVincenzo a move to Sacramento meant an opportunity for more minutes and to show what he was capable of, driving up his free agent interest.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO