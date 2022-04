Flood Warning issued for Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South winds shift to the northwest this afternoon at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph on Wednesday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent this afternoon. Relative humidity as low as 15 percent again Wednesday afternoon. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control. Stray lightning strikes may have the potential to start fires this afternoon and evening.

