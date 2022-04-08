ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 21:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 900 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Neuse River At Smithfield affecting Johnston County. For the Neuse River...including Clayton, Smithfield, Goldsboro Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neuse River At Smithfield. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Flooding begins along the Neuse Riverwalk. Water nears the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.0 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 10/13/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Neuse River Smithfield 15.0 15.7 Fri 8 pm EDT 13.1 13.3 13.7 13.7
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wallowa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sheboygan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Sheboygan River At Sheboygan affecting Sheboygan County. .An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sheboygan River At Sheboygan. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water nears a Road in Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan. There is localized flooding of River Park in Sheboygan Falls and Esslingen Park in Sheboygan. Water covers docks and piers in the Sheboygan area. River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 1 pm Location stage stage stage/time Mon Tue Wed Thu Sheboygan 8.0 6.0 8.42 9 am 3/20 7.9 7.4 7.2 7.1 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Sheboygan 9.03 6 pm 3/19 2.96 8.50 1 pm 3/20
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, SC
County
Georgetown County, SC
County
Williamsburg County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Jefferson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 506 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Irondale, Tarrant, Five Points South, Samford University, U.A.B. Campus, Regions Field, Kingston, B.j.c.c., Cahaba Heights, The Summit, Legion Field, Birmingham Airport, Riverchase Galleria, Patton Creek and Birmingham Zoo.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise. .Water levels along the Green River are forecast to rise again. Paradise is forecast to return to minor flooding Tuesday afternoon, with a lower crest. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 380.0 feet, Water rises over the skimmer wall at the TVA fossil plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 379.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 380.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1030 AM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 26 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Saturday, March 26. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 49.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 49.5 feet Thursday evening. It will then slowly fall over the next several days, possibly falling below flood stage on March 26. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 49.2 Mon 7 pm CDT 49.3 49.4 49.5
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Talladega FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Shelby and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 707 AM CDT, Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Management have reported heavy rain in the warned area due to earlier thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Many roads across the warning area are underwater and impassable. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen per doppler RADAR estimates. Heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding will continue over the next 2 or 3 hours until waters recede. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Clanton, Childersburg, Columbiana, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Weogufka, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Fort McClellan, Lincoln, Weaver and Vincent.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Santee River#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dickson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR EASTERN DICKSON COUNTY At 558 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dickson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, Burns and Charlotte. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 172 and 181. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Stewart FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Montgomery and Stewart. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 549 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Rock and Land Between The Lakes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 14 inches...highest above 4500 feet and near Santiam Pass. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cheatham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cheatham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 708 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Pegram, Burns, Bellevue and Joelton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Dickson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Dickson; Rutherford; Sumner; Williamson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 708 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Pegram, Burns, Bellevue and Joelton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Grand Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 11 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MESA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Emanuel, Jefferson, Johnson, Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, southeastern and east central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR EMANUEL...NORTHERN TOOMBS...CENTRAL TELFAIR...TREUTLEN JOHNSON...CENTRAL WHEELER...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waynesboro to near Canoochee to near Higgston, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Swainsboro, McRae, Lyons, Soperton, Mount Vernon, Wrightsville, Vidalia, Wadley, Twin City, Glenwood, Adrian, Stillmore, Oak Park, Ailey, Scotland, Higgston, Garfield, Santa Claus, Summertown and Alston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lower visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. A few normally colder locations may drop to near 25 prior to sunrise. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Lake County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy