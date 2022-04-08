ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Iowa women’s tennis to travel to Maryland for conference matchup

Daily Iowan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa women’s tennis will travel to College Park, Maryland, on Friday to face the 13-4 Terrapins. The dual will begin at 4:30 p.m. Maryland has yet to lose at home this season, boasting a perfect 10-0 record inside the Tennis Center at College Park. The Terrapins...

dailyiowan.com

Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Minnesota – game three

Minnesota softball defeated Iowa, 10-2, at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday. After the loss to the Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes have a 1-7 Big Ten record. The Gophers started off the game strong with a home run in the top of the second inning. That was the only home run of the game. In the fourth inning, Minnesota players, Ellee Jensen and Makenna Dowell scored, which kept Iowa in the lead.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

After ‘hardest decision’ of his life, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss excited for final season with Hawkeyes

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss spent most of the 2021 season convinced that his time as a Hawkeye was coming to an end. As a senior, the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year picked off four passes and was named a first-team All-American by Sporting News. Moss went through Senior Day ceremonies in November and earned his degree in sports management from the University of Iowa in December. A career in the NFL seemed to be the next destination for Moss. But, as Iowa’s Jan. 1 matchup with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl crept nearer, Moss started losing sleep — a lot of it. One thought kept going through his mind: Should he use the extra year of eligibility provided to him because of the 2020 COVID-19-impacted season?
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

New assistant coaches embrace roles on Iowa rowing team

The Iowa rowing team has already competed in three meets this year: One dual-formatted event with Yale and Harvard, the Sunshine State Invitational, and the Pac-12 Invite. The Hawkeyes have won two Big Ten Boat of the Week honors in 2022. Iowa’s First Varsity Eight and First Varsity Four boats won the award in back-to-back weeks. The Hawkeyes’ First Varsity Four team won the Sunshine State Invitational’s grand finale.
SPORTS
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders drop final Xtream Arena game of inaugural season

The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 6-2, to the Indy Fuel in their final game at Xtream Arena of the 2021-22 inaugural season. The affair didn’t go Iowa’s way from puck drop. The Fuel recorded their first goal 93 seconds into the contest, and then another score less than six minutes later. They registered two goals in the second period before Iowa forwards Jake Smith and Kris Bennett put the Heartlanders on the board.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Kalamazoo Wings

The Iowa Heartlanders defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-2, at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday. Three of Iowa’s four goals were scored in the third period. After the first period, Kalamazoo was up 2-1 with forward Luke Nogard scoring Iowa’s only point. The second period was scoreless for both teams.
KALAMAZOO, MI
#Hawkeyes
Daily Iowan

Iowa rowing struggles at Pac-12 Invite in Las Vegas

The Iowa rowing team struggled at the Pac-12 Invitational in Las Vegas Nevada, on Sunday. The Hawkeyes competed with their First Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, and First Varsity Four boats. Iowa took on Washington, Washington State, and Clemson in the first round of the invitational on Saturday. The First...
LAS VEGAS, NV

